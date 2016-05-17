BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Announces IND approval for Sarizotan for treatment of Rett Syndrome
* Expects to initiate Potentially Pivotal STARS (Sarizotan Treatment of Apneas in Rett Syndrome) in Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds