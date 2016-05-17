Audi CEO's contract to be extended through end-2022 -sources
BERLIN, May 17 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler's contract will be extended by another five years through 2022, people familiar with the matter said.
May 17 Lewis Group Ltd
* Anticipates headline earnings per share for the year ended march 31 to be between 24% and 29% lower than 845 cents reported for prior year
* Headline earning per share for period is expected to be between 642 cents and 600 cents
* Revenue for the second half increased by 2.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
