BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years
May 17 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd
* Reviewed interim results for the six months ended 31 march 2016
* Diluted headline earnings per share of 229.7 cents
* Combined with total net outflows of R48 billion, resulted in a marginal decline in assets under management over six- month period to R606 billion (September 2015: r610 billion).
* Interim dividend per share of 229 cents
* Despite recent rally, we expect asset price fluctuations to remain heightened as investors react to news of day
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.