BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Precise Biometrics, Q1
* Consolidated net sales increased to SEK 24.2 (4.5) million
* EBITDA increased to SEK 8.2 (-6.4) million
* Profit after tax increased to SEK 6.3 (-8.8) million
* Says expects continued profitable growth for the company Source text for Eikon:
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing