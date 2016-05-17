BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 Episurf Medical AB :
* Q1 net sales 411,834 Swedish crowns ($49,904) versus 227,011 crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax loss 11.7 million crowns versus loss 7.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2525 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds