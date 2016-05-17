Audi CEO's contract to be extended through end-2022 -sources
BERLIN, May 17 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler's contract will be extended by another five years through 2022, people familiar with the matter said.
May 17 Coca Cola Hbc Ag
* Messrs. Irial Finan, Sir Michael Llewellyn Smith and Nigel MacDonald have informed company of their intention to retire from board of directors of Coca-Cola HBC
* Board has proposed Messrs. Ahmet C. Bozer, William W. Douglas III, Reto Francioni , Robert Ryan Rudolph for election at AGM
* Board has proposed new nominees for election as non-executive members of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
