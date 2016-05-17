BRIEF-Digital Power says Q1 revenue fell 5 pct to $1.63 mln
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
May 17 Ixonos Oyj :
* has selected IBM Bluemix as the platform for Ixonos IoT solutions and services Source text: bit.ly/1YxMznK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse