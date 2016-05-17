May 17 Teleste Oyj :

* Mitron, member of Teleste Group signs agreement with Stadler Bussnang AG for deliveries of its passenger information, display, intercommunication, CCTV and advertisement system

* Agreement continues Mitron's previous cooperation with Stadler Bussnang in several rail vehicle construction projects

* Agreement continues Mitron's previous cooperation with Stadler Bussnang in several rail vehicle construction projects

* New deliveries will take place in 2016-2018