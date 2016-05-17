BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Teleste Oyj :
* Mitron, member of Teleste Group signs agreement with Stadler Bussnang AG for deliveries of its passenger information, display, intercommunication, CCTV and advertisement system
* Agreement continues Mitron's previous cooperation with Stadler Bussnang in several rail vehicle construction projects
* New deliveries will take place in 2016-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing