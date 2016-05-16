May 16 (Reuters) -
* Paulson & Co Cuts Share Stake In SPDR Gold Trust By 17 Pct
To 4.8 Mln Gold Shares - SEC Filing
* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Priceline Group Inc
* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Etsy inc from 437,010 to
1.5 million shares
* Paulson & Co inc raises share stake in Liberty Global by
55.6% to 280,000 class a shares
* Paulson & Co cuts share stake in AIG by 3.2 percent to
11.2 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1XvvPPE)
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1WBCFUj)
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )