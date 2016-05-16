May 16 LendingClub Corp
* Board review noted former ceo and cfo had pledged some co
shares to secure personal loans from third-party financial
institution
* In january 2016, the reduction in co's share price forced
former ceo, cfo to refinance shares
* Co has received a subpoena from the doj, and has contacted
the sec, and intends to cooperate fully with them
* Company may be subject to litigation related to the events
surrounding the resignation of renaud laplanche
* Could record goodwill impairment expense upon completion
of annual goodwill impairment test in the second quarter of 2016
