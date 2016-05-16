May 16 Corvex Management

* Urges Pandora to immediately engage independent investment bank to advise on value maximization process, including execution of sales process

* Urges Pandora to evaluate results against other options including risk-adjusted value of continuing to operate on standalone basis

* Co "has been unable to date to translate its great product into a great business with an attractive public market valuation"

* "We believe Pandora can become an even more differentiated product and a more valuable business as a part of a larger enterprise"

"We reiterate our previous offer to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to further our discussion and facilitate additional dialogue"