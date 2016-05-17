BRIEF-Digital Power says Q1 revenue fell 5 pct to $1.63 mln
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
May 17 Southern California Gas Co:
* Socalgas announces agreement with los angeles county to end temporary relocation program
* Relocation program relocation services provided by socalgas could terminate as soon as sunday, may 22nd
* County and socalgas differ regarding proposals for timing for relocated residents to return home
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse