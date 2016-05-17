BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing
May 17 Nissan Motor Co:
* Nissan announces senior management changes in north america
* Nissan announces senior management changes in north america

* Senior management appointments to strengthen the company's marketing and sales operations in japan, china and mexico
TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.