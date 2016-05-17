May 17 Camurus AB :

* Q1 net revenue 20.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.45 million) versus 58.6 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loss after tax 19.4 million crowns versus profit 10.2 million crowns year ago

* Board of directors has not changed its outlook on future developments in relation to outlook published in year end report 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2589 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)