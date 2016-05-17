BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 Actelion Ltd
* Says granted marketing authorization for uptravi (selexipag) in pulmonary arterial hypertension by European Commission
* Says first European Union market introduction to commence in near future
* Says will now work diligently to make uptravi available throughout European Union as soon as possible and start with market introduction in Germany in near future Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds