May 17 Actelion Ltd

* Says granted marketing authorization for uptravi (selexipag) in pulmonary arterial hypertension by European Commission

* Says first European Union market introduction to commence in near future

* Says will now work diligently to make uptravi available throughout European Union as soon as possible and start with market introduction in Germany in near future