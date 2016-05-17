BRIEF-MTN says MTN Rwanda gets fine notification Rwanda authority
* MTN acknowledges receipt of fine notification from Rwanda utilities regulatory authority
May 17 Gemalto NV
* Thailand deploys Gemalto's mobile ID strong authentication and signing solution nationwide
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing