BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Mindmancer publ AB :
* Q1 net sales 5.8 million Swedish crowns ($702,374.75) versus 3.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 0.4 million crowns versus loss 1.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2577 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing