BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Iliad says
* First-quarter revenues up 6.6 percent year on year to 1.145 mln euros
* 215,000 new mobile subscribers during period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris bureau)
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing