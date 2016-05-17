May 17 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd

* Trading update statement for the period 1 January 2016 to 16 May 2016

* Underlying growth in portfolio value for three months to 31 March 2016 of 1.7% to £973.5 million on a rebased value of £957.2 million

* Net asset value of £1,000.6 million as at 31 March 2016, including £27.8 million allocated to the dividend to be paid in May 2016

* NAV per share as at 31 March 2016 of 108.3 pence ex-div (111.7 pence cum-div)

* There remains a strong pipeline of assets in which JLIF remains in advanced discussions with a number of vendors across several geographies.

* Portfolio continues to perform well and we hope to grow this further in future