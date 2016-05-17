BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever March-qtr profit rises 6.2 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees
May 17 Lookers Plc
* Has made a good start to year with positive results for q1
* Therefore believe that results for year ending 31 December 2016 should be in line with current market expectations
* Company produced a positive trading performance in quarter to 31 March 2016, ahead of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: