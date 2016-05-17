BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever March-qtr profit rises 6.2 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees
May 17 Scandic Hotels Group AB :
* Jan Johansson new CFO at Scandic
* Gunilla Rudebjer, who has been CFO since 2009, will leave company on Aug. 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: