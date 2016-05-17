May 17 Hansa Medical AB :

* Ongoing US study shows that IdeS allows for transplantation of highly sensitized patients

* Says conclusion from initial evaluation is that IdeS treatment of highly sensitized (HS) patients completely eliminates donor specific antibodies (DSAs) present at transplant and allows for successful transplantation of HLA incompatible patients

* SayS Ides is well tolerated without infusion-related side effects and no significant infections to date