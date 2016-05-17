BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 Hansa Medical AB :
* Ongoing US study shows that IdeS allows for transplantation of highly sensitized patients
* Says conclusion from initial evaluation is that IdeS treatment of highly sensitized (HS) patients completely eliminates donor specific antibodies (DSAs) present at transplant and allows for successful transplantation of HLA incompatible patients
* SayS Ides is well tolerated without infusion-related side effects and no significant infections to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds