BRIEF-Digital Power says Q1 revenue fell 5 pct to $1.63 mln
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
May 17 Adveo
* Says reaches agreement with UK's Westcoast Ltd for development of consumables division EOS (ink & toner)
* Says the operation will reduce company's debt by 80 million euros ($90.6 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
* Security guard, three attackers killed; at least 17 wounded