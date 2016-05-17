BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Phoenix Beverages Ltd :
* Says declared final dividend of 6.10 rupees per share in respect of financial year ending June 30, 2016
* Says dividend will be paid on or about June 20, 2016 Source : bit.ly/1TWSYHA Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.