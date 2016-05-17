BRIEF-Hainan Pearl River to cancel delisting risk warning, share trade to halt for one day
* Says share trade to halt on May 18, then resumes on May 19 after it cancels delisting risk warning
May 17 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* Has appointed Javier Echave as acting Chief Financial Officer with effect from today
* Recruitment process for a permanent CFO is underway and an update will be provided in coming months. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 17 Indian banks could potentially add as much as 2.6 trillion rupees ($40.58 billion) worth of soured loans by March 2019 to their existing pile, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.