BRIEF-Chengzhi Shareholding to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds
May 17 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Announce together with a consortium of leading European healthcare regions, companies, universities and hospitals the start of the first large scale care coordination and telehealth program in the European Union to support tens of thousands of people living with chronic conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: