BRIEF-Digital Power says Q1 revenue fell 5 pct to $1.63 mln
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
May 17 Nokia Corp
* says Nokia and Three Ireland sign five-year contract to upgrade radio access network operations
* says deal is the result of Three Ireland choosing to upgrade the operations of its radio access network by working with a single managed service supplier
* says the agreement extends the company's existing network management contract, Nokia will also extend its NetAct operations support system Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
* Security guard, three attackers killed; at least 17 wounded