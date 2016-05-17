May 17 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :

* Agreement with ANI pharmaceuticals for distribution of hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection in US

* Aspen Global Incorporated will be responsible for supplying HPC finished dose form

* While ANI will be responsible for its marketing and distribution in US.