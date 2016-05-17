BRIEF-Everysport: Nomination Commitee proposes Paul Fischbein as new Chairman
* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES ELECTION OF PAUL FISCHBEIN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Source text: http://bit.ly/2pTrokX
May 17 Internet Media Services SA :
* Increases its dividend recommendation level to 60 percent from 30 percent of the company's net profit as of FY 2016
* Says plans two-fold increase in its bottom dividend recommendation level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES ELECTION OF PAUL FISCHBEIN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Source text: http://bit.ly/2pTrokX
LONDON, May 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May endorsed her finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday after media reports of a deepening rift between their two teams ahead of a June 8 election.