BRIEF-Ituran Location and Control Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. presents record results for the first quarter 2017
May 17 Electro Scientific Industries Inc
* On may 12, co's board awarded to ceo edward grady 155,000 restricted stock units under co's 2004 stock incentive plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. presents record results for the first quarter 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S