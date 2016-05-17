May 17 Versar Inc

* Says files for non-timely 10-q with the u.s. Sec - sec filing

* Concluded that it would need to take certain impairment charges with respect to two of its segments for the quarter ended april 1, 2016

* Nt 10-q because the analysis and quantification of impairment charges caused a delay in completing the form 10-q