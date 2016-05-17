May 17 Nam Tai Property Inc :

* Says Bong Shan-Nen has resigned as chief financial officer

* Bong Shan-Nen has resigned as chief financial officer

* Koo Ming Kown will assume role of acting CFO with immediate effect while co conducts a search for a replacement CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)