BRIEF-Ituran Location and Control Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. presents record results for the first quarter 2017
May 17 Nam Tai Property Inc :
* Says Bong Shan-Nen has resigned as chief financial officer
* Bong Shan-Nen has resigned as chief financial officer
* Koo Ming Kown will assume role of acting CFO with immediate effect while co conducts a search for a replacement CFO
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S