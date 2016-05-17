BRIEF-Ituran Location and Control Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. presents record results for the first quarter 2017
May 17 Phoenix New Media Ltd :
* Phoenix new media announces supplemental agreement with Lilita
* Supplemental agreement to increase annual revenue caps for years ending Dec 31, 2016 and 2017 to RMB49 million and RMB80 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. presents record results for the first quarter 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S