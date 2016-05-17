May 17 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Ceo john tague reports open market purchase of 66,000 shares of co's common stock - sec filing

* Ceo tague's stock purchase made on may 13 & may 16

* 47,000 shares purchased at average price of $7.85 per share and 19,000 shares at average price of $7.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)