May 17 NV Gold Corp

* NV Gold announces share consolidation

* Decided to consolidate its common shares on a 1(new)-for-5(old) basis

* Says upon completion, it will have approximately 10.1 million shares issued outstanding from 50.7 million earlier

* Says completing consolidation in order to facilitate potential financing of its business