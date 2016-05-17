BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Himax Technologies Inc
* Himax technologies, inc. Reiterates positive outlook in 2016
* "seeing strength in all of its three product categories"
* Would like to reiterate its confidence in positive outlook for revenues and earnings growth in 2016
* Says is aware of recent major share price decline following its earnings call on may 12 th
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share