May 17 Himax Technologies Inc

* Himax technologies, inc. Reiterates positive outlook in 2016

* "seeing strength in all of its three product categories"

* Would like to reiterate its confidence in positive outlook for revenues and earnings growth in 2016

* Says is aware of recent major share price decline following its earnings call on may 12 th