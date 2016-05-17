BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Chemours Co
* Chemours begins commercial operations of new altamira tio2 line in mexico
* Production on new line is expected to ramp up steadily with full nameplate capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes per year being achieved over a few years
* Anticipates that it will reduce overall costs of tio2 manufacturing by about $20 million annually
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share