May 17 Chemours Co

* Chemours begins commercial operations of new altamira tio2 line in mexico

* Production on new line is expected to ramp up steadily with full nameplate capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes per year being achieved over a few years

* Anticipates that it will reduce overall costs of tio2 manufacturing by about $20 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)