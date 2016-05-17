BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
May 17 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
May purchase up to 1.8 million shares, being 10% of public float
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.