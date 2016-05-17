May 17 Wabash National Corp :

* Sees 2016 revenue to be flattish to down slightly - sec filing

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $25-30 million

* As part of "2020 goals", expects consolidated revenue of over $3 billion; expects EPS growth of over $2.50

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 shipments of 60-62,000 units Source text - (1.usa.gov/1OxxAVc) Further company coverage: