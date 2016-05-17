BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Wabash National Corp :
* Sees 2016 revenue to be flattish to down slightly - sec filing
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $25-30 million
* As part of "2020 goals", expects consolidated revenue of over $3 billion; expects EPS growth of over $2.50
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 shipments of 60-62,000 units Source text - (1.usa.gov/1OxxAVc) Further company coverage:
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qruBLG) Further company coverage: