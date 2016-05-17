BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rq4ToP) Further company coverage:
May 17 Imation Corp
* Imation sends letter to Arlington shareholders
* Says "Believe Imation's nominees, together with three continuing directors, would constitute a better board"
* "Sent a letter to Arlington shareholders highlighting failed strategy undertaken by company's incumbent board of directors"
* Under watch of board, Arlington has had persistent poor performance, while executive compensation has soared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.