May 17 Imation Corp

* Imation sends letter to Arlington shareholders

* Says "Believe Imation's nominees, together with three continuing directors, would constitute a better board"

* "Sent a letter to Arlington shareholders highlighting failed strategy undertaken by company's incumbent board of directors"

* Under watch of board, Arlington has had persistent poor performance, while executive compensation has soared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)