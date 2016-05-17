BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Mimedx Group Inc
* Says files lawsuit against Osiris for false and misleading representations
* Has filed a lawsuit under Lanham Act against Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. for permanent injunctive relief and damages
* Lawsuit asserts that in an Osiris' press release, Osiris knowingly and willfully made false and misleading representations about a retrospective database analysis review
* Suit was filed in United States district court for southern district of New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.