May 17 Manulife Financial Corp :

* Manulife Financial Corporation announces conversion privilege of non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 3

* It does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any of its currently outstanding 8 million non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 3

Holders of series 3 preferred shares have right to convert all or part of their shares on a 1-for-1 basis into non-cumulative floating rate class 1 shares series 4 on June 20