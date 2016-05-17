BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Johnson & Johnson :
* Johnson & Johnson announces collaboration with HP Inc. subsidiary to create personalized health care solutions with 3D printing technologies
* "collaboration is focused on using 3D printing technologies to create better health care outcomes at reduced costs"
* "collaboration announced today has already begun, with teams of experts from both organizations working together"
* In near-term, collaboration will focus on personalization of instrumentation and software for patient-specific healthcare devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.