May 17 Johnson & Johnson :

* Johnson & Johnson announces collaboration with HP Inc. subsidiary to create personalized health care solutions with 3D printing technologies

* "collaboration is focused on using 3D printing technologies to create better health care outcomes at reduced costs"

* "collaboration announced today has already begun, with teams of experts from both organizations working together"

* In near-term, collaboration will focus on personalization of instrumentation and software for patient-specific healthcare devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: