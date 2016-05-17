BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 Uzemik OJSC :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 92.5 million roubles versus 92.5 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net loss to RAS of 545,000 roubles versus loss of 9.9 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1R5M6Dh
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.