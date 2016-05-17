May 17 Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Pihlajalinna and Mänttä-Vilppula social and healthcare outsourcing contract signed by the end of May

* Says Pihlajalinna and Mänttä-Vilppula can now start negotiations that will lead to enforcement of social and healthcare outsourcing contract

* Final contract is intended to be signed as soon as possible by end of May

