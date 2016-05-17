May 17 Dhx Media Ltd

* Co, Iconix brand group entered long-term agreement to co-develop and co-produce a new animated series based on strawberry shortcake

* New content will be produced and globally distributed by dhx media

* In additional deal, dhx becomes exclusive, global distributor for strawberry shortcake back catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)