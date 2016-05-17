May 17 American Airlines Group Inc :

* On may 16, entered into a note purchase agreement - SEC filing

* Agreement provides for future issuance by American of equipment notes in aggregate principal amount of $828.6 million

* Notes to be secured by 11 airbus a321-231s aircraft, 7 Boeing 737-823 aircraft, 2 Boeing 777-323er aircraft, 2 Boeing 787-8 aircraft