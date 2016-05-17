May 17 (Reuters) -
* Due to material weakness in internal control over
financial reporting, acting CEO,CFO concluded disclosure
procedures were not effective
* Management has revised its reporting on internal control
over financial reporting from that previously reported - SEC
FILING
* Material weakness in internal control over financial
reporting identified during Q2 of 2016
* Management determined that the company's control
deficiencies resulted from the company's "tone at the top"
* Due to material weakness in internal control , acting CEO,
CFO said disclosure procedures not operating at reasonable
assurance level as of Dec 31
* Concluded that material weakness existed at end of 2015,
its internal control over financial reporting was ineffective as
of Dec 31, 2015
* With regard to material weakness, no material adjustments,
restatement, revisions to previously issued financial statements
were required
* Board did not have information required to review and
approve or disapprove investments made by its former ceo in 2015
and 2016
* Relevant information was not provided to the financial
accounting and reporting function on a timely basis
* Employees involved in directing sales of near-prime loans
that did not meet investor's non-pricing requirement were
terminated or resigned
* Lack of sufficient controls allowed lack of transparent
communication and appropriate oversight of investor contract
amendments
* Board retained additional independent advisor to review
application data for all other whole loans applied for in Q1
2016
* Material weakness relates to a lack of sufficient controls
that allowed sales of near-prime loans
* In March, risk committee approved investment by co in
Cirrix Capital without committee members being aware of
investments by former CEO,board member
* Have begun to institute additional change management
controls to add "additional level of review and approval for
live database changes"
* In process of clarifying questionnaires circulated to
directors, officers, key executives for information on
investments, other transactions
* Also intend to review and strengthen controls surrounding
governance,review,ongoing monitoring processes for investor
contract amendments
* Hired outside consulting firm to support data change
management processes
* Board retained additional independent advisor who reviewed
data for all other whole loans applied for in Q1,confirmed
accuracy of data
* Effected Sales of $22.3 mln of near-prime loans with
institutional investor that senior managers were aware were not
compliant with requirement of investor
* In a case involving about $3 mln in loans, application
date was changed in live company database to appear to meet
investor's requirement
* After review, additional analysis, no material
adjustments, restatement to co's previously issued financial
statements were required
Source text - bit.ly/1R5QW3w
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)