* Due to material weakness in internal control over financial reporting, acting CEO,CFO concluded disclosure procedures were not effective

* Management has revised its reporting on internal control over financial reporting from that previously reported - SEC FILING

* Material weakness in internal control over financial reporting identified during Q2 of 2016

* Management determined that the company's control deficiencies resulted from the company's "tone at the top"

* Due to material weakness in internal control , acting CEO, CFO said disclosure procedures not operating at reasonable assurance level as of Dec 31

* Concluded that material weakness existed at end of 2015, its internal control over financial reporting was ineffective as of Dec 31, 2015

* With regard to material weakness, no material adjustments, restatement, revisions to previously issued financial statements were required

* Board did not have information required to review and approve or disapprove investments made by its former ceo in 2015 and 2016

* Relevant information was not provided to the financial accounting and reporting function on a timely basis

* Employees involved in directing sales of near-prime loans that did not meet investor's non-pricing requirement were terminated or resigned

* Lack of sufficient controls allowed lack of transparent communication and appropriate oversight of investor contract amendments

* Board retained additional independent advisor to review application data for all other whole loans applied for in Q1 2016

* Material weakness relates to a lack of sufficient controls that allowed sales of near-prime loans

* In March, risk committee approved investment by co in Cirrix Capital without committee members being aware of investments by former CEO,board member

* Have begun to institute additional change management controls to add "additional level of review and approval for live database changes"

* In process of clarifying questionnaires circulated to directors, officers, key executives for information on investments, other transactions

* Also intend to review and strengthen controls surrounding governance,review,ongoing monitoring processes for investor contract amendments

* Hired outside consulting firm to support data change management processes

* Board retained additional independent advisor who reviewed data for all other whole loans applied for in Q1,confirmed accuracy of data

* Effected Sales of $22.3 mln of near-prime loans with institutional investor that senior managers were aware were not compliant with requirement of investor

* In a case involving about $3 mln in loans, application date was changed in live company database to appear to meet investor's requirement

* After review, additional analysis, no material adjustments, restatement to co's previously issued financial statements were required