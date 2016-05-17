BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to suspend trading of B3system and Drewex between May 17 and May 31, following the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) request
* Excludes from trading on the NewConnect market the shares of Abpol Company Polska SA and Alfa Star SA as of May 19
* WSE decided about the possible exclusion of Abpol and Alfa Star on Feb. 16 and
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.