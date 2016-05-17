May 17 Biogaia Ab
* Biogaia's probiotic effective in treating abdominal pain
in children
* Says study confirms earlier results with L. reuteri
Protectis
* A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 93
children diagnosed with functional abdominal pain showed that L.
reuteri Protectis reduced both frequency and severity of pain
compared to placebo
* Says shows that BioGaia ProTectis could offer these
children an effective safe and easy option
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)